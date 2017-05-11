Senior Technical Support Specialist

Company Spencer Ogden

Location Budapest

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Communications Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 561553

Spencer Ogden are seeking a Technical Specialist with a background in utilities and metering to join our client who are global specialist in metering.Our client are global specialist in metering manufacturing and end-to-end solutions. They provide their clients with hardware and software and providing a technical service to deal with any potential issues or problems their end users will be experiencing.Due to company growth and setting up a new organisation in Budapest they are seeking a Technical Specialist Manager to support the Operations Manager and to lead the specialist technical support teams.As the Technical Specialist Manager you will be the direct point of contact for our clients customers during and after the sales process. You will support sales teams by developing and maintaining positive customer relations with clients/customers, which can substantially affect service and/or product revenue(s).As the Technical Specialist you will:- Lead and provide mentoring to junior staff and specialists.- Install, maintain and administer system operations, networking, software and equipment.- Investigate product and process related problems- Develop solutions to hardware, software and process related issues- Create and maintain product and internal department and training documentation and files.- Contribute to current and future product development to ensure customer issues are addressed and changes to product do not negatively impact the customer.- Advise management on approvals for new product or update releases.- Provide assistance in the design, development and maintenance of various system applications.- Train internal employees and customers in configuration, troubleshooting and use of products- Prepare briefings, reports, presentations and evaluations on system efficiency and utilization.- Participate on the beta phase of product development teams.- Implement solutions for customers (install, configure, test, train, customize)To be considered you must:- Minimum of 5 years of related experience- Bachelor's degree in related field or equivalent experience.- High level of proficiency in English (for business/professional verbal and written communications).- Knowledge of French and/or Spanish is highly desirable.- Proficient in MS Office tools - Outlook, SharePoint, Excel, Word and PowerPoint.- Knowledge of database related applications, Windows and/or other operating systems.- Good understanding of networking & IT (load balancing, firewalls, security, certificates).- Good SQL Database expertise, including DB Admin and Queries (MSSQL and/or Oracle).- Good understanding of debugging/programming (especially with Microsoft .NET and C#)- Proficient in Microsoft OS knowledge (upgrades, certificates, security, IIS, Virtualization, etc).- Experience and understanding of complex system architecture and integration.- System Administration (installation, monitoring, and operation).- Proficiency with customer CRM applications is an advantage.- Knowledge of Cloud Technologies - specifically Azure Infrastructure - would be a big plus- Basic Utility (Electric/Water/Gas) business/metering/product understanding is an advantage.In return you will be rewarded with a competitive salary and benefitsFor more information about this role please contact our London office