Senior Systems (E&I) Designer

Provide design and detail drafting support in System discipline (electrical and instrumentation) for implementing the company Engineering projects and other day to day Operations design/drafting needs, project as-built and engineering drawing management.



System design/drafting scope includes;

Electrical single line diagrams, schematics and wiring, equipment layouts, cable routes, ladder/tray, block diagrams, cable schedules, and hazardous area drawings.



And where resource loading dictates;

Instrumentation, controls, Safe Charts / Cause & Effects, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), loop diagrams, hook-up drawings, field termination drawings, and safety plans etc.



Generate drawings using AutoCAD software; conducts site surveys for project design and as-built.



IV Key Result Areas Key Accountabilities



1. Plan work assignments from work scope/Change Approval Form (CAF) received from team lead and analyse design/drafting requirements after considering all aspects of the proposed work.

2. Verify design proposals, gather design data and information, and prepare design study, concepts and proposals in compliance with established standards and specifications, HSSEQ guidelines, site survey for design optimization.

3. Provide input to team Lead for preparation of deliverables lists, man hour and cost estimates, delivery schedules etc. Provide regular progress reporting, raising issues for resolution and effectively communicate change to the Team lead.

4. Prioritize workload to efficiently deliver the work scope within the established project schedule.

5. Produce survey reports, detailed project design drawings, Bill of Materials (BOMs) and other project documentation.



Knowledge, Skills, Experience and Job Related Competencies



Educational Qualifications:



* Completion of college education, followed by 2 years design/drafting training to diploma level.

Experience Profile:

* 15+ years relevant electrical design/drafting experience in the oil and gas industry, with preference given to candidates with offshore brownfields experience.

* Working knowledge of industry standards and codes

Competencies/Skills/Others:

* Ability to work effectively in a dynamic multi/cultural team environment

* Ability to handle multiple parallel work-fronts across varied design scopes and facilities

* Good spoken and written English

* Good knowledge in CAD applications.



