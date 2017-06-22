Senior Solution Designer

Company Fircroft

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

Fircroft- Riyadh is looking for Solution Designer with the below criteria:-



Job Description :



Work under the direction of Service Delivery and follow the architecture & design.

Analysing user requirements, prototyping, and designing solutions.

Must have solid Java/J2EE development experience

Must have experience with Web Services architecture styles including protocols such as SOAP and REST

Should have experience in designing applications leveraging SOA and integration patterns and/or delivering at least one SOA Enterprise-level projects

Should have exposure to Oracle SOA Suite or other middleware platforms

Must have experience with UML ?

Must have strong attention to detail ?

Should have ability to conceptualize, formulate, and present complex business demand / requirements via comprehensible models and templates Collaborate with Project Managers, System Analysts, Application Developers, Database Team Members, QA Analysts, and Business Users in the development and initiation of new applications. ?

Perform within existing standards and architectures. ?

Perform diagnostic analysis of test results and deliver solutions to critical areas. ?

Develop an awareness of solutions development and design alternatives. ?

Cultivate and disseminate knowledge of business process and application development best practices. ?

Train, manage and provide guidance to software development staff as required.Design complex applications and enhancements based on technology capabilities in line with the functional designs and business requirements

Design efficient integrations for various systems which span across the user interface, middleware and backend domains

Communicate and collaborate in the resolution of identified requirement gaps or issues

Support the developers in their development activities by clarifying design concepts, information and mappings

Remain abreast with the latest technology developments and trends to suggest opportunities for enhancing the efficiency of design

Assist in specifying and selecting information system solutions, considering functionality, data, security, integrations and performance

Collaborate with Project Managers and Business Analyst to communicate design schedules, resource plans for the various projects

Assist in setting the guidelines for design with consideration for performance, efficiency and system restraint requirements

Ensure the accurate and robust documentation of solution design in order to facilitate the development process and allow for design transparency for future efforts which integrate with the changes or systems implemented



Job Requirements :?



At least 6 years of hands on experience in Java Solutions Designing ?

At least 6 years of hands on experience with Java technologies ?

At least 6 year experience in working in a team environment ?

At least 6 year experience in performing any potential optimization and updates the processes accordingly ?

Willingness to work beyond regular full-time hours when needed ?

English: Fluent & Arabic: Preferred



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Administrator Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now