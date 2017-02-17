Senior Solar Consultant

Company Spencer Ogden

Location Australia,Australasia

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Alternative Energy Jobs (including Nuclear)

Sub_Category Solar Energy Jobs

Job ID 524847

My client is a global company and is currently growing its presence in the Australian and APAC renewable energy market. They specialise in providing technical advisory services. This role will involve advising their clients in the development and operation of Solar PV Projects based out of their Sydney office. You will be expected to provide technical advisory services to solar project developers, lenders and owners across the APAC region.Experience and Responsibilities:-Business Development-Manage technical due diligence of solar PV plants including rooftops-Project Management-Engineering degree with a minimum of 7 years experience is Solar PV sector-Experience in Solar PV rooftop and large scale utility projects-Eligibility to live and work in AustraliaTo apply for this exciting opportunity please submit an updated copy of your CV.For more information about this role please contact our Perth office