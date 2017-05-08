Senior SOA Lead Developer Job

Company Energy Jobline

About the Role:

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Contracts Administration Jobs

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 560344

Requisition ID: 183801Are you looking for an exciting opportunity in a diverse global company? Bechtel is searching for a cutting edge Senior SOA Developer for our Digital Supply Chain Project in our Glendale, Arizona office. The position will be responsible for development, support, and testing of integrations using SOA and Oracle Service Bus (OSB).Responsibilities:- Working with application owners and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) to perform analysis, design, coding, and testing of Integrations using SOA, OSB (Oracle Service Bus) environment and Web Service Manager- Coordinating the development with Glendale and New Delhi developers- Reviewing designs and ensuring training and knowledge transferBasic Qualifications:- Bachelor's degree in Information Technology or a related branch of study- 6 or more years of experience in developing and supporting SOA composites (version 11g, 12c)- 5 or more years of experience in Oracle Service Bus- 3 or more years of experience in technical design for SOA SuiteAdditional Requirements:- Experience in SOA/OSB monitoring/Job scheduling tools- Strong knowledge in using all the adapters (Oracle Apps, JMS, File, FTP, DB, AQ, Webservice) and Oracle SOA components- Good understanding of best practices around WSDL versioning, namespaces, and XML dictionaries- Experience in leading a small team- Working knowledge of SOA architecture and security policies- Good communications and team player- Experience working with XML, XSD, XSLT, XPATH, RESTPreferred Experience:- Oracle E-business Suite- Oracle PL/SQL experienceShaping tomorrow togetherBechtel is among the most respected engineering, project management, and construction companies in the world. We stand apart for our ability to get the job done right-no matter how big, how complex, or how remote. Bechtel operates through four global business units that specialize in infrastructure; mining and metals; nuclear, security and environmental; and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since its founding in 1898, Bechtel has worked on more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents. Today, our 53,000 colleagues team with customers, partners, and suppliers on diverse projects in nearly 40 countries.An Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment withoutregard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or protectedveteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.