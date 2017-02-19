Senior Security Engineer

About the Role:The Company:
A leading industrial organisation in Qatar.
The Role:
*Engineer, implement and monitor security measures for the protection of computer systems, networks and information.
*Identify and define system security requirements.
*Design system security architecture and develop detailed security designs.
*Identifies, evaluates and implements security systems, appliances, and tools to enhance productivity and improve asset confidentiality, integrity and availability.
*Develop technical solutions, implement and maintain security tools to help mitigate security vulnerabilities and automate repeatable tasks.
*Develop a mechanism to ensure all stake holder within the company are educated and trained in their respective areas to induce security as a culture within the organization. This includes, but not limited to, end Users, Application analysts, Systems and Network Engineers.
*Member of the BCP/DR teams to ensure secure implementation of Infrastructure, Systems and Applications.
*Develops disaster recovery processes and methodologies for the perimeter security infrastructure.
Candidate Criteria:
*A Degree in Information Technology and 8+ years' experience.
*Certifications in Information Security domains like CISSP, CISM or CISA.
*Experienced with regulations and frameworks like PCI, ITIL and ISO/IEC 2700x.
*Hands on experience in security systems, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, anti-virus software, authentication systems, log management, content filtering, etc…
Knowledge of:
*Cisco and Hirschman products.
*IP and Application Firewalls design, operation and troubleshooting.
*IP telephony and Videoconference.
*LAN/Wi-Fi network design and operations.
*IP Network related knowledge in respect of software and hardware troubleshooting.
*Microsoft products.
*Knowledge of Application, database and Virtualization technologies.
The Benefits:
*An excellent tax free base salary.
*Private accommodation with utility bills paid for in a modern compound environment.
*Education fee's are paid for up to the age of 18 years old.
*Family VISA, flights and medical.
*Annual bonus and a generous holiday entitlement.
For more information about this role please contact our Dubai office