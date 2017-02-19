Senior Security Engineer

Company Spencer Ogden

The Company:A leading industrial organisation in Qatar.The Role:*Engineer, implement and monitor security measures for the protection of computer systems, networks and information.*Identify and define system security requirements.*Design system security architecture and develop detailed security designs.*Identifies, evaluates and implements security systems, appliances, and tools to enhance productivity and improve asset confidentiality, integrity and availability.*Develop technical solutions, implement and maintain security tools to help mitigate security vulnerabilities and automate repeatable tasks.*Develop a mechanism to ensure all stake holder within the company are educated and trained in their respective areas to induce security as a culture within the organization. This includes, but not limited to, end Users, Application analysts, Systems and Network Engineers.*Member of the BCP/DR teams to ensure secure implementation of Infrastructure, Systems and Applications.*Develops disaster recovery processes and methodologies for the perimeter security infrastructure.Candidate Criteria:*A Degree in Information Technology and 8+ years' experience.*Certifications in Information Security domains like CISSP, CISM or CISA.*Experienced with regulations and frameworks like PCI, ITIL and ISO/IEC 2700x.*Hands on experience in security systems, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, anti-virus software, authentication systems, log management, content filtering, etc…Knowledge of:*Cisco and Hirschman products.*IP and Application Firewalls design, operation and troubleshooting.*IP telephony and Videoconference.*LAN/Wi-Fi network design and operations.*IP Network related knowledge in respect of software and hardware troubleshooting.*Microsoft products.*Knowledge of Application, database and Virtualization technologies.The Benefits:*An excellent tax free base salary.*Private accommodation with utility bills paid for in a modern compound environment.*Education fee's are paid for up to the age of 18 years old.*Family VISA, flights and medical.*Annual bonus and a generous holiday entitlement.For more information about this role please contact our Dubai office