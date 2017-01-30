Senior Safety Engineer - Global engineering pioneer

Company Huxley Engineering

Location Wiltshire,England

About the Role:

My client, a globally renowned technology pioneer, are looking for a Senior Safety Engineer to work out of their state-of-the-art headquarters in Wiltshire on a permanent basis. This multinational engineering business are well known for the comprehensive professional development of their highly-motivated staff.

The Senior Safety Engineer will be involved all aspects of system safety analysis, generation of safety cases and associated analyses in support of safety and reliability assessments, predominantly for new product development and projects but also in-service support and system overhaul and upgrades.

The role spans the full product life cycle with exciting opportunities to take a leading role in management and technical authority of safety work packages, working closely with customers, independent assessment and certification / regulatory bodies as well as third parties where applicable.

The successful Senior Safety Engineer will have the following:

- Ideally a HND / Degree in relevant engineering discipline

- Proven experience in similar Safety/RAMS discipline - rail, aerospace, defence or other sectors strongly considered

- Experience dealing with electro/mechanical systems and/or complex Hardware + Software systems is essential

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced Safety Engineer to join an exciting, forward thinking company with great career advancement prospects.

This position would provide a salary of £34,000 - £47,000 depending upon experience, with some flexibility possible for an ideal candidate. This role would also offer benefits including private healthcare, 25 days holiday and company contributed pension up to 6%.

If you would be interested in this position and meet the criteria then please apply immediately or call Seth on 0117 9388 088

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Safety Engineer Jobs

Salary £34000 to £47000 Per year

Apply Apply Now