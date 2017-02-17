Senior RA Associate - Berkshire - £38-40K

Company Vivid Resourcing

A rapidly expanding Global CRO I am working with is currently looking for a Regulatory Affairs Senior Associate to join them on a permanent basis at their site in Berkshire.

Main Responsiblities:

* Participates in all departmental project related activities.* Produces global clinical trial applications* Produces expert reports, investigator brochures, protocols and supporting regulatory documentation.* Reviews and QC's regulatory documents.* Acts as the RAPM for designated complex projects and manages the regulatory affairs aspects of the project.* Supports regulatory affairs management in ensuring departmental awareness and compliance of current local, national, regional and harmonised guidance and requirements for the format, content, and control of all types of regulatory and ethics procedures and submissions.* Acts as a contact for and liaises with clients, project managers and other members of project teams to obtain relevant information to fulfil regulatory requirements.* Maintains a superior awareness and familiarity with the current global regulatory affairs environment.* Liaises with project managers and other members of project teams to fulfil regulatory requirements.* Follows internal SOPs, specifically those relating to Technical Writing and Regulatory Affairs.* Develops and writes SOP's.* Participates in business development activities* Performs other duties as assigned by management.

Minimum Requirements:

* BSc degree in life sciences.* 3 or more years Regulatory Affairs experience in clinical research, pharmaceutical or biotechnology company* Current knowledge of ICH GCP, national requirements and clinical trial directive.* Awareness of global regulatory and pharmacovigilance environments* Extensive experience of global clinical trials (to competent authority and Ethics Committees)* Line management or supervisory experience* Excellent communication skills, written, aural and oral* Excellent organisation and time management skills* Excellent computer skills* GLP and GMP (Beneficial but not essential)

