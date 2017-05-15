Senior Quantity Surveyor

Company Energy Jobline

About the Role:

Manage/monitor/report on all commercial aspects of projects

Attend handover meeting to receive project from estimating dept.

Manage and produce/take off Bill of Quants (BoQ)

Produce cost control document using information from final agreed contract pricing documents

Participate in identifying areas of risk/scope and develop/monitor with the project team

Produce valuations/applications/claims in line with contract requirements

Identify and secure reimbursement of variations to the contracted scope of works

Maintain positive cash flow and maximise profitability on project

Develop and maintain accurate cost reporting/monitoring/forecasting for: Building works Engineering works Preliminaries Design cost/performance Increased cost/market trends Cash Flow

Produce monthly status report (CVR) including items listed above

Produce accurate internal cash flows for projects in line with published timetable

Produce accurate external cash flows for projects in line with contract requirements

Formulate a working relationship with all members of client team

In conjunction with project team, select/agree subcontractor & materials supplier enquiry list

Register and acknowledge receipt of all project enquiries from potential subcontractors and suppliers

Participate in procurement of subcontract works packages and any material/equipment ‘supply only’ packages

Review proposals with Designers and select/agree subcontractor enquiry list

Produce subcontract tender documentation for bidding process

Organise and chair subcontract/supplier clarification, negotiation and settlement meetings

Draft subcontracts.

Raise subcontracts/purchase orders to project schedule and ensure subcontract documents are executed

Provide support in respect to legal/contract issues associated with the project

Operate all commercial and contractual aspects of subcontract packages through to final account closure

Ensure payments to subcontractors are made within the framework of the Construction Act

Attend site meetings as necessary (internal, client and subcontractor meetings)

Flexibility to work within and understand commercial Quality Procedures.

Control of Purchase Orders, incoming costs and invoices, registering etc.

Design Change Control, and Design team interface

Value Engineering

Assisting in establishing a client’s requirements and undertaking feasibility studies

Identifying, analysing and developing responses to commercial risks

Allocating work to subcontractors within the WBS (Work Breakdown Structure).

Providing advice on contractual claims.

Understanding the implications of health and safety regulations.

Enabling clients to initiate construction projects

Strong track record in Process / Construction projects







Experience of package negotiation







Computer literate with working knowledge of Word, Excel and Outlook







Clear and concise verbal and written communication skills







Strong analytical and logical skills







Able to work accurately with figures







Full UK driving licence







Willing to travel.







BSc in Quantity Surveying or construction related subject







Post qualification construction experience with a main contractor







A membership of a professional association would also be beneficial (RICS, CEng, ACostE, CIOB)







Working knowledge of Powerpoint







Working knowledge of NEC 3







JCT forms of contact







