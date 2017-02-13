Company Huxley Engineering

Location Birmingham,West Midlands,England

About the Role:

A leading consultancy with nationwide offices are currently looking to recruit an experienced, enthusiastic and well rounded Senior Quantity Surveyor to join their ranks on a contract basis.

Working on Rail projects across the West Midlands areas, as a Senior Quantity Surveyor you will have full responsibility for financial reporting and cost forecasting for a project or discipline including project/staff/material costs.

Daily Activities could include:

- Produce CVR's

- Submit Variations to the client

- Manage sub-contract accounts

- Manage direct labour and materials accounts

- Support the Assistant QS

- Identify areas of risk and use early-warning notices effectively

Construction related degree qualification and demonstrable experience of working in the UK construction industry in a commercial capacity

* At least 5 years post graduate Quantity Surveying / Civil Engineering experience gained from a construction contracting, engineering or client environment.* Demonstrable first-hand experience of any of the following four sectors; construction; civils; highways; rail; process or power.* Well-rounded experience of dealing with disputes on projects utilising either NEC3, FIDIC, LOGIC or IChemE form of contract in addition to JCT

