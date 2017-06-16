Company Orion Group

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Projects Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Input to Phase 1 plan and project integrated plan.

Assistance in contracts strategy and selection of vendors.

Input in defining and planning resources.

Meet the set targets and milestones in project execution

Appraise Team Leader with progress and concerns.

Provide guidance & support for entire project team in achieving the milestones.

Liaise with other team members and share information.

Liaise with FPV team on topsides modification design and construction.

Liaise with FPV team on topsides and marine operations.

Generate cost estimates and project budgets and raise Approval for Expenditure Requests (AFE's).

Carry out reviews, audits and HAZOP's as required

Follow day to day activities in execution of project report to Team Leader



Qualifications:

Preferably MSc/BSc, or equivalent, in engineering (such as Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Ocean & Subsea Engineering).

Minimum HNC/HND, or equivalent, coupled with extensive relevant experience.

Ideally Chartered Engineer



Skills / Experience:

Extensive experience in the upstream oil and gas industry, including FPV/FPSO work and preferably disconnection, removal and tow preparation practices.

Experience working as a Project Manager or Senior Project Engineer with FPSO Contractors and Operators with responsibilities including small team management and construction / fabrication / operational / site and decommissioning experience.



Knowledge:

Knowledge of international and national design codes / standards for FPV/FPSO operations.

Advantageous to have knowledge of UK Oil and Gas decommissioning regulations and guidelines.



Permanent position



