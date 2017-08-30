Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Brunei,Asia

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Senior Project Systems Engineer to join our team in Brunei. The project will run over a five-year period with a possible two-year extension. Amec Foster Wheeler has many years of experience in carrying such projects all over the world and it is our intention to bring our world class systems to this project.

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Systems Integration Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 615360

* Operationally responsible to the Engineering manager and functionally to the Project Systems Lead - Asia Pacific for all the project systems activities associate with the multidiscipline campaigns* This role will extensively interface with the multi-location project execution teams as well as project systems personnel. The selected candidate will be expected to work in a multidiscipline team environment where the overall success of the project is paramount. Amec Foster Wheeler is looking at a right first time approach and as such, we are looking for candidates who can rise to a challenge and are interested in being part of an innovative and driven team* Act as Aveva E3D Administrator for Project set-up through final handover, including set-up / maintenance activities such as* Catalog and specification creation* Creation of borders and symbols* Creation and modification of isometric configuration files* Creation and modification of equipment templates* 3D transfers to / from E3D* Drawing production* Support the integrated engineering environment that includes primarily Aveva suite of products and other in-house developed or third-party applications* Develop, document, implement and maintain 2D and 3D catalogs and specifications related to piping, electrical, structural, cable tray and pipe support components* Liaise with the project and corporate Project Systems group and counterparts in other project locations with regards to Project Execution Systems implemented on the project* Promote and support effective methods of producing deliverables and drafting assistance to users