Senior Project Manager - Fabrication

About the Role:The successful candidate will take responsibility for:
- Quality issues regarding production for major projects,
- Responsible for planning of project contracts - organising and dating key milestones.
- Ensure a profit is delivered on the project, more than anything - within budget.
- Responsible for the safety of all employees on site
- Key point of contact for clients both internally and externally
- Communications across all stages of projects
- Responsible for 10-20 employees and their direction on site
Candidate Requirements:
- 5+ years experience as Project Manager on Steel Projects
- Ideally will have renewables experience - or energy projects as a secondary
- Experience in the steel industry
- Hands-on approach to Project Management
- Fluent English is a must - the ability to speak multiple European languages is an advantage (Dutch, French & German)
- Mobile across Europe.
An exciting opportunity to join a established business within the renewables industry on an initial 12+ month freelance basis, with the opportunity for extension highly likely due to a full order book until 2019
