Senior Project Manager

Company Energy Jobline

Location Pennsylvania

About the Role:

Category Management Jobs

Sub_Category Quantity Surveying

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 568004

At Exelon, we've got a place for you!Join the nation's leading competitive energy provider, with one of the largest electricity generation portfolios and retail customer bases in the country. You will be part of a family of companies that strives for the highest standards of power generation, competitive energy sales, and energy delivery. Our team of outstanding professionals is focused on performance, thought leadership, innovation, and the power of ideas that come from a diverse and inclusive workforce.Exelon will provide you the tools and resources you need to design, build and enhance a successful career. We are also dedicated to motivating the success of our employees through competitive base salary, incentives, and health and retirement benefits.Join Exelon and share your passion at a forward-thinking Fortune 150 company. Establish yourself in a place where you can truly shine and create a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow. Energize your career at Exelon!Primary Purpose of PositionManages activities relating to planning, designing, building, and maintaining high quality solutions, products and processes. Creates and assigns detailed tasks to subordinates. Has budget responsibility for a small project, sub-project or process component.Primary Duties and AccountabilitiesPerform, manage and appropriately document work activities relating to projects, sub-projects, or processes. For projects: plan, design, and build high quality IT software solutions in accordance with IT project management standards. For operations and application maintenance and support: plan and lead IT activities required to manage service level agreements. Assist others in planning and prioritizing work and work schedule.- Assist in creation of documentation for products and services. Use best practices to improve products and services provided to business unit partners, and monitor adherence within Team/Group to standards as defined within the Management Model- For projects: plan, design, and build high quality IT solutions in accordance with IT project management standards and PMBOK- Maintain and enhance engagement with business and IT partners and other stakeholders- Establish positive team environment by proactively assisting and training less experienced personnel- Provide performance and development feedback as required- Maintain technical knowledge and business acumen within own discipline or functionQualifications:POSITION SPECIFICATIONSMinimum:- Bachelor's degree in Information Technology or related discipline and typically 5 to 8 years' relevant experience.- Appropriate technical skills as needed and Project Management leadership capabilities- Strong knowledge of business practices and processes in project management and managing IT related projects (IT areas: Cloud, Infrastructure, Networking, Telephony, Unified Communications, and technical expertise).- Experience leading large and cross functional IT project teams or sub-teams.- Ability to accurately forecast, accrue and actualize budgets- Strong problem solving and analysis capabilities- Excellent communications skills (written and verbal)- Ability to work with remote project teams- Some travel as needed per project requirements (in and out of state)Preferred:- PMP certification is highly preferredExelon is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and employees or applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to: age, color, disability, gender, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, protected veteran status, or any other classification protected by federal, state, or local law.VEVRAA Federal ContractorEEO is the Law Poster