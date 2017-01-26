About the Role:
Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Senior Project Manager with extensive experience in oil, gas and chemicals industries.
The key responsibilities are:
* Identify and communicate the objectives for the project team in accordance with the contract terms, scope of work and corporate policy
* Communicate these objectives to the project team, departmental managers, and client
* Organize the project team in consultation with departmental managers and agree the assignment of all key personnel.
* Motivate the project team towards the determined objectives, by generating enthusiasm for the project, and by maintaining continued personal interest in achieving set targets
* Achieve scheduled performance, cost, quality, health, safety and environmental requirements of the project from contract award to client's acceptance
* Ensure that designated systems are adopted by the project team as soon as possible, after contract award
* Negotiate all contract changes with the client
* Act as primary contact and maintain satisfactory relations with the Client
* Ensure that the requirements of secrecy agreements are strictly observed
* Deputise when requested for other Project Managers or Department Managers as appropriate.
* Be familiar with the current application of computer systems to Foster Wheeler's business and endeavor to optimize their use and development within the project/department budget, both to solve technical problems and to promote the effective management of information
* To ensure that the Amec Foster Wheeler Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality Policy is implemented and understood by all supervised staff
* Where a Project Sponsor is assigned to a project, the Project Manager shall report to the Project Sponsor. This is in no way reduces the single point responsibility of the Project Manager for the successful execution of the project
* Lead and support assigned proposals. This includes developing in conjunction with proposals the execution strategy
* Present execution plans at proposal review stage
* Degree level preferred
* Professional membership e.g. PMI or APM is essential
* Contracts management experience is a must
* Minimum of total 20 years' experience gained from execution of projects in the Oil & Gas, Petrochemical or similar sector of the industry and understanding key drivers for delivery of successful project execution
* Minimum of 5 years' experience gained from international projects specifically within Saudi Arabia.
* Cultural awareness and diplomacy