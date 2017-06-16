Senior Project Engineer - Decommissioning

Company Bryant Group

Location Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Job ID 587565

Senior Projects Engineer - Decommissioning JobDesc Work as part of the team for decommissioning. Main workscope will be associated with Phase 1 of the project, eg removal and disposal of the FPV, but assisting Phase 2 of the project (removal of subsea infrastructure) and other decommissioning projects may be required. Key Accountabilities: Planning: Inputs to Phase 1 plan and project integrated plan. Assistance in contracts strategy and selection of vendors. Inputs in defining and planning resources. Meet the set targets and milestones in project execution. Operations: Appraises Team Leader with progress and concerns. Provides guidance & support for entire project team in achieving the milestones. Liaise with other team members and share information. Liaise with FPV team on topsides modification design and construction. Liaise with FPV team on topsides and marine operations. Generate cost estimates and project budgets and raise Approval for Expenditure Requests (AFE's). Carry out reviews, audits and HAZOP's as required Follow day to day activities in execution of project report to Team Leader Administration: Monitor and update project plan/progress/milestones and report on a regular basis to Team Leader. Assist in preparation of regular reports to all stakeholders. Provide assistance in planning and reporting project costs. Prepare/assist with Scopes of Work for approval by Team Leader/Decom. Manager. Ensure HSES involvement/requirements are maintained and executed. Management Relationships: Direct reports - Discipline engineers (Production, Marine, Planning, etc) / vendors and sub-contractors Qualifications: Preferably MSc/BSc, or equivalent, in engineering (such as Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Ocean & Subsea Engineering). Minimum HNC/HND, or equivalent, coupled with extensive relevant experience. Ideally the candidate will be also a chartered Engineer. Skills / Experience: Extensive experience in the upstream oil and gas industry, including FPV/FPSO work and preferably disconnection, removal and tow preparation practices. Experience working as a Project Manager or Senior Project Engineer with FPSO Contractors and Operators with responsibilities including small team management and construction / fabrication / operational / site and decommissioning experience. Knowledge (eg systems, software, procedures, regulations): Knowledge of international and national design codes / standards for FPV/FPSO operations. Advantageous to have knowledge of UK Oil and Gas decommissioning regulations and guidelines.