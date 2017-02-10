Senior Project Engineer

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Singapore
Posted on 
Friday, February 10, 2017 - 1:17am

About the Role:



* A Bachelor's Degree in Engineering
* At least 10 years relevant experience in pipeline/platform offshore construction
* Good understanding of offshore pipeline installation techniques.
* Experience of developing procedures for offshore installation
* Prior working experience in a multi-disciplined project/engineering environment under limited supervision is required
* Demonstrated track record for successful completion (on time and on budget) of previous relevant projects is required.
* Proficient in personal computer skills (MS Access / Excel / Word / Project)
* Effective verbal, written and oral communications skills.
* Responsible with good interpersonal skills.
* Ability to travel within short notice


Progressive, a trading division of SThree Pte Limited (Registration Number: 2007.20126E | SThree Pte Limited Licence Number 16S8216 | Progressive Licence Number 53132072C)

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Sub_Category 
Project Engineering Jobs
Salary 
$84000 to $96000 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
524387