About the Role:
Amec Foster Wheeler is currently looking to recruit a Senior Project Control Engineer (Planning) to work on our Jazan Refinery Project in Saudi Arabia. Amec Foster Wheeler's scope of work is to produce an integrated Commissioning and Start-up (CSU) plan for the Jazan Refinery, Marine Terminal and IGCC facilities. The work is expected to run from January 2017 - December 2018.
In this role you will be supporting the Project Controls Manager across all project control functions as part of the PMC team.
* Study and understand all relevant project documents and conditions
* Lead a Complex planning exercise to prepare and implement an integrated commissioning and start-up program for the whole refinery complex
* Define primary job objectives clearly at project and departmental management levels by highlighting schedule and cost requirements
* Provide planning trend information, analysis and forecasts
* Liaise closely with the OOK project control team to ensure consistent and accurate reporting
* Monitor and compare both schedule and cost against baselines and targets and relay conclusions such that management control can be instigated at the right time
* Review overall job status with cost/planning engineers and management and, at least monthly, recommend corrective action if necessary
* Liaise with others at all meetings relative to project operations, to ensure that information affecting schedule and cost is continually recognized and incorporated
* Degree or HNC / HND in an Engineering discipline or where strong planning and commercial skills are included
* Substantial experience in planning and progress measurement
* Prior experience in the refinery, petrochemicals or oil and gas industries is preferred
* Extensive experience of Refinery commissioning planning, with a real understanding of refinery commissioning sequences
* Experience of working in the Middle East in a multi-cultural environment and preferably on Aramco Projects
* Must have thorough knowledge of project control / business practices with a strong planning background
* Prior experience on mega projects valued >$1B USD
* Proven knowledge of commissioning planning of plants or set of units
* Prior experience with Commissioning and Start-up (CSU) plans