About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Production Technologist, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Ensuring well design, construction, operation and abandonment conform to health, safety and environmental policies
Risk assess all aspects of design, construction, operation and abandonment
Ensuring SORs and appropriate inspection standards for all safety critical completion equipment are available and in use
Ensure Production technology support during operations exceeds the expectations of the asset group
Liaison with sub-surface and production teams to ensure life-of-field requirements are built into completion design.
Manage all aspects of completion design - sandface completion, artificial lift, tubing sizing, metallurgy
Prepare completion cost estimates and programmes.
Ensuring long lead completion equipment is selected and ordered on time
Managing completion equipment procurement, sub assembly make up, shipping, stock inventory control and disposal of surplus stock.
Providing technical support to onshore and offshore teams during completion operations.
Liaison with contract service providers to ensure they meet their obligations for completion activities.
Liaison with rig site personnel, key contractors and sub-contractors during completion planning and operations.
Generation of well completion reports.
Providing support for well integrity issues
Monitoring performance of completion operations in order to control costs and safely minimise downtime.
Identifying opportunities to continuously improve performance, to close the gap between existing and "Best in Class" performance.
Ensuring application of WDP common processes to completion planning and operations.
Ensuring new technology is economically applied to well programmes.
Investigating areas of NPT and following up all investigations
Ensuring the effective use of learning and performance tools in line with WDP principles.
Qualifications
Relevant Engineering degree or equivalent
Current IWCF (or equivalent) Well Control Certificate (Pressure Control)
Maintain necessary offshore certification including BOSIET and Medical
Skills & Experience
North Sea production technology experience - multiphase modelling, completion design, factors affecting productivity and operation
Experience of managing financial budgets.
Experience managing projects
Contract position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 913033