Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Production Technologist, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Ensuring well design, construction, operation and abandonment conform to health, safety and environmental policies

Risk assess all aspects of design, construction, operation and abandonment

Ensuring SORs and appropriate inspection standards for all safety critical completion equipment are available and in use

Ensure Production technology support during operations exceeds the expectations of the asset group

Liaison with sub-surface and production teams to ensure life-of-field requirements are built into completion design.

Manage all aspects of completion design - sandface completion, artificial lift, tubing sizing, metallurgy

Prepare completion cost estimates and programmes.

Ensuring long lead completion equipment is selected and ordered on time

Managing completion equipment procurement, sub assembly make up, shipping, stock inventory control and disposal of surplus stock.

Providing technical support to onshore and offshore teams during completion operations.

Liaison with contract service providers to ensure they meet their obligations for completion activities.

Liaison with rig site personnel, key contractors and sub-contractors during completion planning and operations.

Generation of well completion reports.

Providing support for well integrity issues

Monitoring performance of completion operations in order to control costs and safely minimise downtime.

Identifying opportunities to continuously improve performance, to close the gap between existing and "Best in Class" performance.

Ensuring application of WDP common processes to completion planning and operations.

Ensuring new technology is economically applied to well programmes.

Investigating areas of NPT and following up all investigations

Ensuring the effective use of learning and performance tools in line with WDP principles.



Qualifications

Relevant Engineering degree or equivalent

Current IWCF (or equivalent) Well Control Certificate (Pressure Control)

Maintain necessary offshore certification including BOSIET and Medical



Skills & Experience

North Sea production technology experience - multiphase modelling, completion design, factors affecting productivity and operation

Experience of managing financial budgets.

Experience managing projects



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 913033







Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Production Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

