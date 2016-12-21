Senior Planning Engineer

Orion Group
Iran Islamic Republic of,Asia
Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 10:31am

About the Role:

912141 - Senior Planning Engineer

A local EPC company providing Project Management Services are currently recruiting for the position of Senior Planning Engineer, based in Iran.

* A degree in Engineering (Preferably in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering) with moderate years' experience in similar position for a major Oil/Gas project.
* Must have extensive years' experience in chemical, hydrocarbon, petrochemical and industrial plant development using EPC Contracts.
* Must be experienced in the use of Primavera Project Planner version. 6
* Must be familiar with planning and scheduling of activities for all aspects of Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning of major Oil/Gas plants.
* Must have the ability to read and interpret contract terms, conditions and specifications, knowledge of quality control and assurance functions, methods of progress measurements and verification.

This is a permanent position.

The salary for this position is negotiable.

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912141.

Permanent
Engineering Jobs
Project Management / Control Jobs
