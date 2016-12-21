Company Orion Group

A local EPC company providing Project Management Services are currently recruiting for the position of Senior Planning Engineer, based in Iran.

* A degree in Engineering (Preferably in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering) with moderate years' experience in similar position for a major Oil/Gas project.* Must have extensive years' experience in chemical, hydrocarbon, petrochemical and industrial plant development using EPC Contracts.* Must be experienced in the use of Primavera Project Planner version. 6* Must be familiar with planning and scheduling of activities for all aspects of Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning of major Oil/Gas plants.* Must have the ability to read and interpret contract terms, conditions and specifications, knowledge of quality control and assurance functions, methods of progress measurements and verification.

This is a permanent position.

The salary for this position is negotiable.

