Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Senior Planning Engineer with extensive experience in the Oil and Gas Petrochemical industry. You will join the Project Controls function which provides Project Control services on projects to include planning, cost control, document control and estimating. Project controls are involved in all stages of the project lifecycle including Concept, FEED and the EPC phases subject to the scope of requirements. To assist with providing these services, the Project Controls team utilizes an in-house integrated project management system interfaced with proprietary systems where appropriate.

Saudi Aramco has selected Amec Foster Wheeler to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah, and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.

* Accountable for the control and supervision, monitoring and guidance of the day-to-day activities of the Planning team* Supervise delivery of resourced robust baseline project schedules (team size dependent)* Oversee the coordination and production of all project plans and associated documents ("S" curves, Histograms, tabulated man hour / progress data)* Provide the Management Team with the relevant contract information* Ensure that all services and deliverables conform to Company, Client and Project QA Plan, policies, requirements and standards* Promote good working relationship within the Project Controls Teams and other project departments and client representatives* Ensure all planning work is carried out in compliance with Corporate and Project specific procedures* Liaise with the project team and planners to resolve conflicts* Carry out planning team competency assessment and development* Committed to and promotion of Amec Foster Wheeler's values and ensuring the realization of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures

* Degree in Engineering or equivalent* Minimum of 10 years experience within a similar Engineering Company environment* Level 5 QCF in Planning / Project Controls* Member of a Professional Institution* Previous Planning experience, responsible for a large sized project or large sized-sub-element of a major project* Previous experience in controlling, directing, supervising and managing the day to day activities of a planning team* Able to communicate with all levels up to top management* Demonstrates excellent leadership skills* Capable of setting up, managing and motivating a team to deliver the planning objectives and achieving targets / milestones* IT / Computer Literacy, in particular, Primavera P6 102, Primavera P6 106 and Microsoft Excel* Understands and applies planning theory, process, and best practices* Capable of communicating with project groups and third parties to agreed standards, systems, processes to meet the project and client requirements* Capable of managing and coordinated approach to resolving procedural issues in a timely manner* Capable of the development and maintaining of performance targets

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors. Employing around 35,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2016 revenues of £5.4 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, power and process, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

