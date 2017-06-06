Senior Planner/Scheduler

Company NES Global Talent

Location Whitingham

About the Role:

Contributes to development of new techniques and standards; considered a skilled resource in organization.

Develops processes that require innovation and ingenuity.

Work performed under general direction; has some latitude in determining objectives and approaches to assignments.

Interacts with internal and external personnel on major matters.

Plans and prepares production schedules for business unit or organization.

Translates orders into a sequential work schedule

Draws up master schedule to establish sequence and lead time of each operation to meet completion deadlines

Analyzes specifications and performs mathematical calculations to determine production processes, tools, and human resource requirements

Plans and schedules workflow for each operation according to previously established sequences and lead times

Plans sequence of operations

Confers with supervisors to determine status of assigned projects

Expedites operations that delay schedules and alters schedules to meet unforeseen conditions

Prepares status reports

This individual will be involved in supporting a number of mid-cap to large cap projects at a large refining complex.

Understand how to fully build and maintain an organized, integrated EPC schedule using CPM, resource loading, baselining, coding, and cost accounts.

Able to work with contractor schedulers to incorporate data in the master project schedule.

Utilizes critical path analysis and what-if scenarios to fully support the project team.

10 or more years of experience required

BA or BS or related experience is acceptable

Demonstrated experience executing a project using Primavera P6 v7 is required.

Proven experience scheduling multiple projects is preferred

Candidates with knowledge and experience with project execution using a Capital Value Process (CVP) or stage gated - development - review - decide process will be considered more favorably.

Job Type Contract

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Estimating Engineer%2C Estimator Jobs

Salary $55 to $65 Per hour

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 581617

Primary Job ResponsibilitiesTraining and Experience*Must successfully complete client-administered Primavera P6 skills test.* *OSHA 10 Hour certificate required before beginning assignment.* Other Essential Functions The successful candidate must have the ability to function as a productive member of a complex team working with a multitude of teaming partners in a matrix organization.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.