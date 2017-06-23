Senior Planner

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Amec Foster Wheeler, a recent winner of the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award for 'Best Place to Work in 2016 - UK Category', is currently recruiting for a Senior Planning Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Aberdeen for a 12 month duration.



You will join the Project Controls function which provides Project Control services on projects to include planning, cost control, document control and estimating. Project controls is involved in all stages of the project life cycle including Concept, FEED and the EPC phases subject to scope of requirements, to assist with providing these services, the Project Controls team utilises an in-house integrated project management system interfaced with proprietary systems where appropriate.



Project



Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.



Key Responsibilities



Assist in the establishment and maintenance of the project planning system and procedures.

Delivery of an appropriately detailed and robust schedule for either a large sized project or a large sized sub-element of a major project.

Maintain the schedule and report and variances or issues related to it.

Support Lead Planning Engineer with any contract specific reporting or tasks.

Carry out all works in compliance with Corporate and Project specific procedures.

To supervise, guide and advise the less experiences members of the planning team on planning issues.

Commitment to and promotion of Amec Foster Wheeler's values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.



Role Requirements



Essential Qualifications:

HNC or equivalent.

Primavera P6 102.

Primavera P6 106.

Desirable Qualifications:

Degree.

Level 5 QCF in Planning/Project Controls.

Member of a Professional Institution.

Previous Planning experience, responsible for a large sized project or large sized-sub-element of a major project.

Specialist knowledge in project control system (Primavera P6).

Previous experience in controlling, directing, supervising and managing the day to day activities of a planning team.

Must be able to communicate with all levels up to top management.

Demonstrates excellent leadership skills.

Capable of setting up, managing and motivating a team to deliver the planning objectives and achieving targets/milestones.

IT/Computer Literacy in particular Primavera P6 and Microsoft Excel.

Understands and applies planning theory, process and best practices.

Capable of communicating with project groups and third parties to agreed standards, systems, processes to meet the project and client requirements.

Capable of managing and co-ordinated approach to resolving procedural issues in a timely manner.

Capable of the development and maintaining of performance targets.



If you believe you have the necessary knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to succeed in this position, then we would like to hear from you. To apply, please click on the 'Apply to Job' button below.



Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors. Employing around 35,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2016 revenues of £5.4 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, power and process, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.



Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.



Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

