Senior Piping Stress Engineer

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Singapore

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler has an opportunity for a Piping Stress and Support Engineer. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian market. As a result of this, Piping Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Piping Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 554736

* Reporting to the Piping Discipline Head, the main functions of the role will be to do stress calculations and support design* Carry out Stress Calculations and Support Design and preparing material requisitions and technical evaluation of the special support items under the supervision and following the instructions of Lead Stress and Support Engineer and in accordance with the applicable Technical Work Practices* Carry out site survey activities at field to assist the designer in developing 2D Piping general Arrangement Drawings and Tie-in isometric drawings for critical lines* Brownfield experience* Prepare the Stress Critical Line List* Carry out stress analysis for all critical lines and check the support design till Isometric stage* Check the Stress calculations prepared by other Stress Engineers and following the applicable work instructions* Check the pipe support marked up on piping construction drawings by the Piping Designer for all non-critical lines* Based on the Stress analysis provide load data for all critical lines to Area Engineer, the same will be forwarded to Equipment vendors and Civil / Structural