Company Woodland Consultancy Services

Location Kazakhstan,Central Asia

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Pipeline Jobs

Job ID 523452

SENIOR PIPELINE ENGINEER - DIRECT HIRE CONTRACT – KAZAKHSTAN Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas contractor, is seeking a Senior Pipeline Engineer for their project based in Kazakhstan. QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: • Should have a technical degree in a relevant discipline. • Should have 10 years plus experience as a Pipeline Design Engineer within the oil and gas industry. • Experience of pre-feed and basic engineering services stages of projects. • Must have recent experience of the Job Requirements below. JOB REQUIREMENT • Preparation of basis of design • Preparation of philosophies and design criteria for design, construction and installation of pipeline • Route and ROW selection according to soil conditions, interventions to be executed before and after pipeline laying, statutory constraints, authorizations and cost optimization • Preparation of technical specification for environmental data gathering via survey • Pipeline design for wall thickness calculation and coating • Definition of typical excavation section • Crissing method selection • Pipeline material and corrosion allowance selection • Pipeline thermal stress analysis • Design of spool pieces to connect pipelines and wells • Design of isolating and sectioning systems for pipeline network • Mechanical and Civil design of block valve station and pig trap area • Definition of leak detection system • Preparation of general specification for hydraulic test, de-watering, pre-commissioning and commissioning • Preparation of technical specification for pipeline procurement and construction • Preparation of drawings as Key Plan, Alignment Sheets, etc • Preparation of MTO (Material Take Off) • Preparation of database GIS (Geographic Information System) • Cost estimate and schedule preparation • Studies for integrity philosophy, piggability system assessment, inspection and maintenance plans and preparation of specification for internal and external inspections • Preparation of ITT documentation • Follow-on activities • Preparation of report and technical notes for pipeline design in different operating conditions Duration: 12 months renewable. Status: Rotational 42 days on, 14 days off 6 days per week / 10 hours per day. Indicative Rate: €38.00 per worked hour after Kazakh tax deductions. Accommodation, meals and laundry, Transportation, Insurance and Medevac, Flights provided by Client We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification. For more information please contact Sandra Tye