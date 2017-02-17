About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Pipeline Engineer, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Deliver Life of Field Pipeline Inspection, Repair and Maintenance (IRM) plans for designated pipeline assets and ensure plans provide safe, reliable, available and cost effective pipeline operations
Provide day-to-day operational pipeline engineering support to designated Company pipelines
Ensure that planned activities are completed and performed safely and efficiently to comply with statutory and company requirements
Ensure legislative compliance is maintained (e.g. PSR, DCR, PFEER etc.)
Prepare and control pipeline MAINFIELD, OPEX and CAPEX budgets for designated assets
Prepare and communicate regular statements on the integrity risks associated with Company operated pipelines
Provide direction and management of subcontract and specialist support services
Ensure that Pipeline Integrity Management System (PIMS) and support documentation is reviewed and kept up to date;
Ensure that inspection and maintenance routines are established for all pipeline systems and that these are reviewed at appropriate intervals
Ensure regular attendance at team, operational and asset strategy meetings with the purpose of communicating key pipeline issues to relevant stakeholders and thereby enhancing the profile of the Integrity Team
Proactively apply the PDP process
Co-ordinate and manage activities of specialist engineering consultants to provide continuity and consistency of approach to pipeline issues
Mentoring and development of personnel
Provide input into strategic studies to optimise pipeline system performance over Life of Field
Provide specialist input to support management of HSE, Verification Body and Certifying Agencies
Expected to fulfil Emergency Response role
Proactive management of relevant actions within Synergi and other Company safety related systems
Deliver sustainable improvements to PIMS, processes and procedures
Liaise with the pressure systems, structural, offshore discipline personnel and shutdown co-ordinators to ensure efficient and effective work scope execution
Skills
Essential:
Anticipate and monitor future Operations requirements on existing assets; prepare operational engineering cost forecast to support budgets and long range planning
Relevant offshore experience
Be able to provide operational direction to onshore staff and offshore management
Experience of pipeline repair and maintenance technologies
Experience of pipeline installation and procurement processes
Proven ability to read and interpret subsea pipeline and associated facilities drawings
Understanding and application to relevant Safety at Work requirements, industry safety management systems and safety case obligations
Computer literate, Microsoft packages, competent in database and presentation systems
Preferred
Demonstrate technical professional knowledge of a wide range of work activities and continually maintains technical knowledge
Demonstrate knowledge of the assurance and verification concepts used on installations
Demonstrate knowledge of and applies commercial and financial principles; views issues in terms of safety, costs, profits, markets and added value
Education and Qualifications
Essential
Degree (or equivalent) in relevant discipline
Relevant experience with pipeline operations and engineering processes and practices
Expect to attain Company operational and system procedure knowledge
Maintain a current offshore medical and survival certificate
Preferred
Chartered Engineer
Permanent position
