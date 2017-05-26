Senior Package Equipment Engineer

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for Senior Package Equipment Engineers to be based in our Reading office on a large Middle-Eastern Petrochemical FEED Project

* Preparation of mechanical data sheets and specifications for vendor packaged equipment* Preparation of short form requisitions for estimate-support enquiries* Review of vendor bids* Review Licensor documentation ( inc. P&IDs)

Extensive experience with vendor packaged equipment ( process packages, fired heaters, water treatment equipment)

Flexible attitude, with good written and verbal communication skills

Experience with a contractor, operator or consultancy on refinery, petrochemical or oil & gas projects

Familiarity with API and ASME standards and familiarity with applying client standards and specifications

Computer literate within Microsoft Office

