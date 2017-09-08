Senior Naval Architect/Engineer – Aberdeen

Company NES Global Talent

About the Role:

Assist Engineering Manager in developing and enhancing the capability of the engineering team

Lead response to tenders and work requests

Ensure quality of work and deliverables

Guide and mentor the engineering team

Identify skill gaps within the engineering team and take proactive measures to fill the gaps

Keep abreast of the latest developments in industry codes and standards on mooring systems design

Provide technical advice in response to internal/external queries related to mooring systems design

Interface with clients, vendors and third party contractors as required

Review and approve engineering analyses and deliverables

Undertake quality assurance activities and contribute to improving the existing system where possible

Attend offshore operations, seafastening/load-out meetings, inspections/tests etc as required

Degree (2.1) in Engineering or Naval Architecture

Minimum 6 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry

A good understanding of offshore operations, primarily related to mooring systems installation

In depth knowledge of industry codes and standards on mooring systems design

Project management experience including tendering, financial, scheduling & creating deliverables

Experience in leading a team and guiding the team members

Competent in creating and reviewing Orcaflex models on moorings/risers/subsea installation

Experience in offshore installation projects

