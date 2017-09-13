Senior Mechanical Engineer

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

You will join the Mechanical Engineering Department which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for mechanical equipment for both onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. The Department consists of Rotating, Static and Packaged Equipment and Mechanical Handling sub-disciplines and also the HVAC and Metallurgy disciplines. Engineering positions typically involve the selection, specification, design and requisitioning of mechanical equipment. Design positions generally involve space modelling of HVAC equipment or Mechanical Handling routes and volumes, together with some calculation and documentation elements, e.g. equipment weights and sizes or handling methodology.



Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.



Maintain the required technical quality of work.

Identify scope and schedule changes in accordance with Change Control Process.

Ensure that design complies with the relevant procedures and regulations.

Ensure, as far as practically possible, that all assigned work is carried out in compliance with agreed budget and schedule.

Prepare estimates and schedules and assist in their review.

Maintain good communication with the client and visit Assets when necessary.

Encourage and provide lateral learning within the department and projects.

Commitment to and promotion of Amec Foster Wheeler's values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.



Bachelors Degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject.

Experienced engineer with sound technical background and expertise.

Experienced in the use of appropriate codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation.

Experienced in the use of design and assessment methods used within discipline.

Competent in use of analytical methods used within discipline including theoretical background for analysis programs.

Able to estimate man-hours and materials for delegated aspects of work.

Experienced in quality control requirements and quality assurance for engineering work.

Competent in design safety/environmental requirements, procedures and responsibilities for both self and subordinates.



