Company Fircroft

Location Cheshire,England

About the Role:

The Role:

A permanent vacancy has arisen due to growth for a Senior Mechanical Engineer with a global leading nuclear company who offer a competitive salary and benefits package (pensions and Healthcare scheme).



Within the Engineering team, the Senior Mechanical Engineer will integrate operational engineering multi-disciplines teams leading and delivering projects at various phases, from FEED to commissioning, or in assistance to Plant Operation in the UK.



The assignments will be on projects including:



* Delivering technical studies,

* Designing mechanical processes, from strategic and conceptual phases to detailed design and construction & commissioning phase support. Typical deliverables will be issued: technical note, substantiation notes, mechanical flow diagrams and flow-sheets, mechanical drawings, P&IDs, and mechanical layout drawings, hazards and malfunctions management, technical specification documentation review from supply chain

* Technical studies related to mechanical handling for both handling operations and heavy mechanical transfer systems, powder mechanical processes (transport, milling, and compaction) in high active environment and gloveboxes, compaction and mechanical dismantling technologies.

* Technical networking internally, including with company experts.



Behavioural Competencies:



* Ability to understand complex issues and deliver solutions,

* Good communicator, team player,

* Team management / leadership skills

* Good organisation skills,

* Effective integration with multiple teams and the overall project

* Quality and results orientated.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Engineering delivery experience (up to 5 years typical) ideally for UK nuclear sites,

* Strong ability to deliver commercially efficient solutions,

* Degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent,

* Demonstrable experience of engineering design (development, FEED, detailed design, technical specification, documentation review from supply chain) in the nuclear industry or other regulated sectors,

* Demonstrable experience of mechanical studies delivery (Mechanical handling, powder technologies) considering manufacture, testing, construction commissioning, operation, maintenance recovery and decommissioning aspects,

* Demonstrable experience of contractor follow-up in the nuclear industry or other regulated sectors,

* Recognised Subject Matter Expert (SME).



