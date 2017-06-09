Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

A vacancy has arisen for a Senior Mechanical Engineer to work on contract basis within the team based at Harwell.



Main purpose of the role:

To deliver customer requirements for engineering design / nuclear engineering in terms of cost, programme and quality through the management of a small team of engineers working either on a project or projects principally associated with their engineering discipline



Reports to:

Principal Engineer, Team Leader or Department manager. Normally supervises a small design team as well as significantly larger projects of around 30 staff from varying disciplines.



Key responsibilities as a Senior Mechanical Engineer...

* Set design standards and parameters

* Responsible for Conceptual, Scheme and Detail design, several design schemes, approval of calculations, or the checking of one off (bespoke) calculations

* Lead production of design to meet cost, quality and safety requirements

* Produce cost estimate, resource plan and project programme

* Carry out assessments as a Technical Professional to give independent advice

* Ensuring product meets customer requirements and specifications

* Ensure any variations to the work are identified and agreed

* Maintaining and improving customer relations to develop business opportunities

* Review sub-contractors work and performance

* Lead of design reviews, safety reviews (risk assessments/ HAZOP's) from technical standpoint within discipline

* Ensure quality and delivery of design documentation throughout the design process including scope of works, method statements, risk assessments, technical files and other technical documentation to comply with design standards, safety legislation/regulatory requirements and the needs of the client

* Management of installation, commissioning and operating documents

* Allocation of work to other members of team in order to ensure delivery of design to quality, time and budget Selection, strategy and management of work to sub-contractors

* Site visits and site surveys



The Company:

Our client is a nuclear specialist, covering both civilian and defence sectors, across the complete lifecycle from New Build, through Operations and Maintenance, to final decommissioning and waste disposal.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Degree qualified in a relevant technical / engineering discipline

* Chartered Engineer and candidates nearing chartership are preferred

* Membership to appropriate institutions is preferred e.g. CIBSE, MIMechE

* Minimum 5 years' experience in the Nuclear industry

* Demonstrable competence in a design/delivery position within a project based environment

* Understanding of design requirements to support nuclear safety cases

* Experience of managing sub-contracts

* Knowledge of safety regulations including CDM

* Experience of checking design documentation including drawings and supporting calculations

* Experience in the preparation of tender documentation. Experience in the preparation of design estimates, resource plans and programmes

* Experience and/or ability of leading a technical team within a professional project delivery environment

* High level of commercial awareness

* Experience of leading design teams

* Experience of bid preparation

* Would need to be SC or DV



