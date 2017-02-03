Senior Mechanical Comm Tech

Company
About the Role:
Key Objectives
* To play an active role in ensuring that all Project HSSE and Quality goals are achieved and where possible exceeded.
* To ensure the work is carried out in accordance with project specified requirements / workpacks
* To supervise Mechanical Commissioning Technicians in the function testing of project Mechanical systems, in accordance with project technical procedures
* To ensure applicable HSSE and Quality processes /practices are implemented / followed and where applicable permits in place and associated tool box talks etc are completed prior to commencement of work activities.
* Supervise the function testing of mechanical systems in accordance with applicable mechanical commissioning procedures
* Ensure "Red line" project drawings and procedures when changes have been completed during commissioning phase
* Review Construction documentation prior to commissioning activities
* Complete the project Completion System in accordance with handover documentation
* Ensure all activities are carried out in a safe manner using QEDi procedures (Task Risk Assessment / TBT / TRIC)
* Ensure all activities are implemented in a safe manner using the PTW system
* Prepare for future work fronts including the preparation of applicable documentation i.e. Workpacks, PTW requests, Method Statements etc
* Report progress via the JMS or written report as requested by line manager
* Liaise with / support vendors onsite or offshore
Technical Competencies
* Ability to demonstrate understanding of O&G HSSE and Quality working practices and procedures and their implementation.
* Ability to work to deadlines in an accurate consistent and structured manner.
* Ability to work in a team environment and provide guidance to other team members
* Ability to follow / comply with procedures and recognised working practices
* Ability to plan the work and coordinate the team in execution of the task.
* IT Literate in major software packages (Word / Excel)
* Conversant with the completions / commissioning process.
* Ability to understand /project procedures and drawings in particular extensive understanding of P&ID's / D&ID's / General Arrangement and Mechanical / Piping detailed drawings (Isometrics etc).
* Thorough understanding of the principles of mechanical systems, including installation, testing, commissioning and general O&M of mechanical equipment and components
* Ability to identify PTW requirements and complete associated method statements / risk assessments for the safe execution of workscope.
Essential
* Demonstrable experience in a Senior Mechanical Commissioning Technician (or similar role), with a proven background of delivery with O&G or associated industry.
* Thorough understanding of the principles of mechanical systems including installation, testing, static/ commissioning / commissioning and general O&M of mechanical equipment and components.
* Good understanding of the completions process and the ability to complete/review applicable check sheets.
* Conversant with GoCompletions completions management software (or equivalent). .
* Experienced in the supervision of personnel and team working with demonstratable experience in the daily management of workforce in safe execution of commissioning activities, including preparation
* Excellent knowledge of O&G related HSSE and Quality working practices / procedures.
Desirable
* Offshore experience in similar supervisory role.
* JMS / GoPlan experience/trained.
* Good understanding of the planning process and procedure.
