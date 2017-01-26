Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Amec Foster Wheeler is looking for a Senior Instrument Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Hull.

You will join the Control Instrumentation & Telecoms Department which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for process automation and telecommunications systems for onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. Our work includes specification and requisitioning of Control, Instrumentation and Telecoms equipment, as well as preparing detailed installation design packages, with emphasis on safety in design and high quality in our deliverables.

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

* Achieve safety standards as defined in personal performance contract.* Responsible for assessing effectiveness of working practices and systems with a view to continuously improving systems, personal and team performance.* Maintain the required technical quality of work.* Ensure that designs comply with the relevant procedures, standards and regulations.* Keep up to date with technical developments, National and International standards and legislative requirements related to the discipline.* Carry out offshore surveys as required.* Commitment to and promotion of Amec Foster Wheeler's values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.

* HNC or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject.* Experienced engineer with sound technical background and expertise.* Experienced in the use of appropriate codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation.* Familiar with and competent in planning, progress monitoring, forecasting and reporting.* Able to work with other disciplines and draughting sections to meet delivery dates.* Experienced in quality control requirements and quality assurance for engineering work.* Competent in design safety/environmental requirements, procedures and responsibilities for both self and subordinates.

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

