Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category Environmental Advisor Jobs

Salary £0 to £1 Per year

Job ID 508714

Our client is an Aberdeen based major contractor who are currently looking for a Senior Environmental Advisor on a staff basis to support their client through the last stages of a major FPSO project in the North Sea, through into commissioning and then into production in 2017.RESPONSIBILITIESManagement of environmental permits and consents required by the FPSO.Co-ordination of Asset Permits, Licenses, Authorizations, Notifications and Consents (PLANC) meetings.Participate in the building of a functional, effective and efficient HSEQ support team for the FPSO project.Maintain environmental and regulatory compliance for the company and Tier 1 reporting.Assist in maintaining Oil Spill Emergency Plan (OPEP) for division OPEPs and regular tests of their efficacy. Assist in coordinating drills for Emergency Response.Provide guidance to contractors for improving their safety and environmental programs in accordance with company expectations.Maintain knowledge on all applicable regulatory changes and proposed changes that may affect safety and environmental.Report safety and environmental incidents internally and externally as required. Assist with incident investigation and corrective actions.Assist with preparation and distribution of incident summaries and safety information.Promote / influence continuous improvement update of the Safety and Environmental Management System (SEMS) to ensure facilitate monitoring and reporting of environmental performance.Review and co-ordinate environment communication and training material (presentations, newsletters etc.).Liaise with government agencies and industry bodies (BEIS, SEPA, JNCC, Marine Scotland) as necessaryREQUIREMENTSEducated to at least degree level preferably in an environmental or appropriate scientific discipline.Chartered or similar professional status from environmental body.IEMA Membership, or similar.Ability to evaluate and interpret legislative requirements and advise accordingly.Minimum of 5 years' experience working in a Senior/Leading Environmental role and experience of managing environmental issues within the Oil & Gas industry, UKCS experience with a licensee/operator preferred.Established network of environmental contacts amongst regulators, peers and consultants.Demonstrate a track record of achievement in a similar role within an industry working in sensitive environments.