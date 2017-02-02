Senior Embedded C Engineer

G2 Recruitment
Belgium,Europe
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 6:56am

About the Role:

Embedded C Engineer

My client is an innovative electronics company, looking to hire an experienced Embedded C Engineer. Based in the Brussels Area, this client is looking for over 5 years' experience as an Embedded C Engineer.

Requirements:



* Over 5 years' experience as an Embedded C Engineer
* Lives in Brussels Area
* Ability to speak Dutch

Desirably:



* English is a plus

Location: Brussels Area

Role: Embedded C Engineer

Salary: Negotiable

Start Date: ASAP

If you wish to be considered for this Embedded C Engineer role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.

Permanent
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Developer - Software Jobs
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply Now
523841