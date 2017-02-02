Senior Embedded C Engineer

About the Role:
Embedded C Engineer
My client is an innovative electronics company, looking to hire an experienced Embedded C Engineer. Based in the Brussels Area, this client is looking for over 5 years' experience as an Embedded C Engineer.
Requirements:
* Over 5 years' experience as an Embedded C Engineer
* Lives in Brussels Area
* Ability to speak Dutch
Desirably:
* English is a plus
Location: Brussels Area
Role: Embedded C Engineer
Salary: Negotiable
Start Date: ASAP
If you wish to be considered for this Embedded C Engineer role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.