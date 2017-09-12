Senior Electrical Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location Houston

About the Role:

The Role:

Purpose:

Direct and manage the engineering activities (mainly through consulting A/E firms) for major utility-scale generation projects (including conventional and solar), major environmental control projects, and plant improvement projects.



Responsibilities:

* Directs preliminary project engineering and develops schedule & cost estimate for major utility power plant projects or major plant upgrade projects complying with client Project Manual. The work is mainly performed by 3rd party consulting Architect/Engineering firms.

* Develops overall project plan to meet the project objectives, schedule and budget.

* Manages the consulting A/E firm multi discipline team to perform appropriate level of engineering activates to develop investment grade project estimate for presentation to Sr. management for project approval.

* Engages internal client resources in a team environment to support the project engineering activities to include project controls, environmental, supply chain, operations etc.

* Supports and resolves project technical issues that arise during execution/construction phase of the project.

* Prepare project status reports to communicate to E&C senior management overall progress of the project and identify major issues and mitigation/recovery plan.

* Technical resources to other client project managers to support and resolve electrical issues.

* Mentor developing staff members such that development and maturation is defined and visible

* Support VP-Engineering, VP-Generation Project Construction, and VP-Environmental Compliance and Plant Improvement Projects in scoping and planning new EPC projects



Working Conditions:

* Normal office/plant and/or construction site environment, including working at heights, high/low ambient temperatures and high/low humidity at project/plant work locations.

* Requires standing, sitting, walking, kneeling, twisting, climbing stairs and ladders, and entering plant equipment to access, inspect or collect data on plant equipment.

* Work overtime and non-standard working hours as required.

* Job requires operation of a motor vehicle and valid driver's license.

* Requires compliance with corporate safety program, including wearing personnel protection equipment such as safety glasses, appropriate footwear, clothing, hardhat, earplugs, etc. at plants and project sites. May be required to work around energized and rotating equipment, hazardous materials and chemicals.

* Requires frequent overnight travel from permanent work location. On occasion may require international travel



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* B.S. in Electrical Engineering with 15 years of practical utility scale major projects experience (> $50M) is required. Experience in other related heavy industrial industries will be considered.

* Knowledge of power plant systems, codes and standards and environmental regulations is preferred.

* Excellent leadership and interpersonal skills to effectively build relationships and communicate with a broad spectrum of individuals at all organizational levels.

* Strong analytical skills and detail orientation.

* Masters of Business Administration, Professional Engineer's license, and/or Project Management certification is a plus.



