Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Senior Electrical Draughtsperson to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.

* Effectively deliver the Electrical Engineering Design in line with the overall project goals, ensuring technical integrity.* Execute Electrical Design activities* Maintain technical integrity* Deliver and support a strong HSE culture* Work within budget and schedule limits* Assist other disciplines to achieve their goals* Support Management* Able to use CAD systems* Take full cognisance of Health, Safety and Environmental issues* Liaise and interact with other disciplines to ensure overall project goals are met* Utilise suitable technology to increase efficiency* Ensure all work reflects the context of a Brownfield Rejuvenation Project* Work within a multidiscipline team* Interact with other team members* Ensure all deliverables are aligned with company and client procedures and national standards