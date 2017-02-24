Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Brunei,Asia

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Senior Electrical Designer to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.

Job Type Contract

Category Designer Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Designer Jobs

Salary £50993 to £63741 Per year

Job ID 525607

* Execute all Electrical Engineering activities* Maintain technical integrity* Deliver and support a strong HSE culture* Work within budget and schedule limits* Assist other disciplines to achieve their goals* Support Management where required* Drive innovative solutions to reduce cost and schedule* Participate in relevant meetings, such as Model Review and PEER Reviews* Take full cognizance of Health, Safety and Environmental issues* Liaise and interact with other disciplines to ensure overall project goals are met* Advise management of variations in a timely manner* Utilize suitable technology to increase efficiency* Ensure all work reflects the context of a Brownfield Rejuvenation Project* Support the Lead Electrical Engineer supervising younger Designers and Draughtspersons* Support training requirements for Design team members* Ensure all deliverables are aligned with company and client procedures and national standards* Ensure documents are originated, checked and approved by suitable competent personnel* Keep up to date with latest procedures, client requirements and legislation