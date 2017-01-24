About the Role:
Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Senior Electrical Designer with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.
* Work on a range of electrical design-engineering industrial solutions
* Produce and maintain engineering drawings using 2D / 3D CAD software as required
* Produce designs and drawings for electrical systems, i.e. motor control centre schematic diagrams, interconnection diagrams, cable schedules, single line diagrams, general arrangement drawings and grounding / earthing, lighting / services designs
* Complete cable tray and raceway design and calculate cable sizing
* Design instrument loop sheets, control panel, heat trace, perform calculations, and produce Bill of Materials
* Ensure all drawings and deliverables are checked to comply project and company quality standards
* Execute designs following the electrical design criteria for the project as well as defined design standards, codes, and regulations
* Ensure coordination of all electrical interfaces with designers and engineers of other disciplines
* Supervise the work of junior designers assigned to the projects
* Possible involvement in project and workload decisions
* Participate in filed surveys at client sites that may require significant amounts of walking
Skills / Qualifications
* Diploma in Electrical Engineering
* Minimum 12+ years of experience in Electrical Design in Oil & Gas Project especially in GCC region
* Saudi Aramco Codes and standards with excellent safety awareness
* Proficient in CAD design 2D/3D (Microstation, Autocad, PSDS, PDS)
* Knowledge of all types of high, medium and low voltage electrical equipment
* Knowledge of control systems and instrumentation design
* Knowledge of industry / regulatory codes and standards (NEC, NFPA, NEMA, IEEE)
* Demonstrate strong problem solving skills and multitasking ability
* Multidisciplinary design knowledge
* Strong computer skills, excellent verbal and written communication skills
* On site construction supervision and commissioning support is a plus