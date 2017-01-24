Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Senior Electrical Designer with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.

* Work on a range of electrical design-engineering industrial solutions* Produce and maintain engineering drawings using 2D / 3D CAD software as required* Produce designs and drawings for electrical systems, i.e. motor control centre schematic diagrams, interconnection diagrams, cable schedules, single line diagrams, general arrangement drawings and grounding / earthing, lighting / services designs* Complete cable tray and raceway design and calculate cable sizing* Design instrument loop sheets, control panel, heat trace, perform calculations, and produce Bill of Materials* Ensure all drawings and deliverables are checked to comply project and company quality standards* Execute designs following the electrical design criteria for the project as well as defined design standards, codes, and regulations* Ensure coordination of all electrical interfaces with designers and engineers of other disciplines* Supervise the work of junior designers assigned to the projects* Possible involvement in project and workload decisions* Participate in filed surveys at client sites that may require significant amounts of walking

Skills / Qualifications

* Diploma in Electrical Engineering* Minimum 12+ years of experience in Electrical Design in Oil & Gas Project especially in GCC region* Saudi Aramco Codes and standards with excellent safety awareness* Proficient in CAD design 2D/3D (Microstation, Autocad, PSDS, PDS)* Knowledge of all types of high, medium and low voltage electrical equipment* Knowledge of control systems and instrumentation design* Knowledge of industry / regulatory codes and standards (NEC, NFPA, NEMA, IEEE)* Demonstrate strong problem solving skills and multitasking ability* Multidisciplinary design knowledge* Strong computer skills, excellent verbal and written communication skills* On site construction supervision and commissioning support is a plus