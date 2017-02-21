Senior Economist

Company Ably Resources

Location Malaysia,Far East

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Economist Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 525230

Senior EconomistKuala Lumpur, Malaysia15 + Years' ExperienceThe Role:* Perform and understand investment appraisal and discounted cash flow analysis on investment decisions and existing project analysis* Prepare economics components for long range planning, AFEs, quarterly/year-end reserves reporting, exploration performance analysis, impairment tests, and corporate planning templates and other key business decisions* Provide sensitivity analyses to fully understand economic value drivers* Examine and prepare variance analysis of economic assumptions and high level technical inputs* Provide investment insight and make investment recommendations supported by economic/fiscal analysis* Maintain and update economic assumptions such as prices, cost escalation rates in the economic models* Maintain and enhance interface of existing Excel economic models* Stay abreast of and provide insight on economic evaluation, taxation and fiscal term, cost structure, product price & hydrocarbon availability developments in Malaysia and region* Develop effective relationships with internal business functions within company and external stakeholders* Compile and document economic assumptions provided by the corporate office* Work with other departments to ensure the economic inputs conform to company requirements* Support preparation of management presentations during planning cycle* Perform related duties as requiredCandidate Requirements:* Bachelor or Master's Degree of Economics, Engineering, or Finance* 15+ years' experience in the oil and gas industry with extensive experience in Petroleum Economics* Deep understanding of and experience with economic analysis, including discounted cash flow analysis* Sound business knowledge and acumen, in particular knowledge of upstream business drivers, and key financial reporting and accounting concepts* Good understanding of production sharing and other oil and gas fiscal concepts and terms* Experience with Decision and Risk Analysis and Real Options Analysis* Strong Microsoft Excel modelling and PowerPoint skills & experience* High safety, environmental and ethical standards* Able to work independently