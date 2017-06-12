Senior EC&I Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location United Kingdom

About the Role:

The Role:

Main Purpose of Job:

Definition and distribution of the scope of work to ensure that all work is executed safely, on time and at appropriate levels of quality.

Delivery of all design and engineering to meet the requirements of Design Reviews and HAZOPs within Project procedures.

Supervision of junior engineering staff, engineering resource management and interviews.



Position in organisation :

* Reporting to Principal Engineers with ultimate line management responsibilities being with the Chief Engineer within your discipline

* Reports to Principal Engineer, Team Leader or Department Manager

* Normally supervises a design or project team of up to 5 engineering staff, although the team may be supplemented by staff from elsewhere.

* Responsible for the allocation of work and managing quality, progress and cost of the work carried out within the project

* Responsible for managing project subcontracts

* Regularly interacts with clients and managers of other engineering disciplines

* Responsible for communications within project team

Key Accountabilities:

* Design, Specification, Procurement, Supply/Manufacture Liaison, Installation, Acceptance Testing, Commissioning and Operator Training in Nuclear Engineering Projects.

* Liaison with multi disciplines

* Technical Consultancy

* Project Management including quality, progress and cost control including documentation

* Sales Support and Customer care

* Manage Contractors and Sub Contractors, Staff Development

* Manage safety by developing and reinforcing the safety culture, compliance with safety regulations (eg. CDM and CE marking), and the application of safety systems.



Delegated and Financial Authority:

* Normally responsible for project(s) with value £0.5M to £2M per annum

* Responsible for managing subcontracts which may be up to £0.5M

* Making principle technical contribution for winning over £150k/annum of additional business

* Supports the project leader in commercial negotiations over £50k

* Project Manager for a Cat B projects or Task Manager for Cat A Projects.

* Responsible for Conceptual, Scheme and Detail design, several design schemes, approval of calculations, or the checking of one off (bespoke) calculations



Key Competencies



* Technical nuclear experience or regulated environment engineering

* Driving for Results

* Technical ability with regards calculations, risk assessment, HAZOP etc.

* Strategic Decision Making

* Technically competent at client interface

* Acting Commercially

* Technical problem solving ability (Design process and approach to finding solutions



The Company:

Our client is a nuclear specialist, covering both civilian and defence sectors, across the complete lifecycle from New Build, through Operations and Maintenance, to final decommissioning and waste disposal.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Essential

* Degree qualified in a relevant technical / engineering discipline. A full UK driver's licence

* Working towards Chartered Engineer status

* Minimum 5 years' experience in the Nuclear industry

* Demonstrable competence in a design/delivery position within a project based environment

* Understanding of design requirements to support nuclear safety cases

* Experience of managing sub-contracts. Knowledge of safety regulations including CDM

* Experience of checking design documentation including drawings and supporting calculations

* Experience and/or ability of leading a technical team within a professional project delivery environment Organisation & Collaborations skills

* Demonstrable expertise in working to tight deadlines

* Quality & service driven attitude

* High level of commercial awareness

* Experience of leading design teams



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Desirable

* Chartered Engineer and candidates nearing chartership are preferred. Membership to appropriate institutions is preferred e.g. CIBSE, MIMechE

* Experience of bid preparation



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Customer Service Jobs

Salary £45 to £50 Per hour

Apply Apply Now