Senior Dimensional Control Surveyor

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Role:

To effectively assist/manage all aspects associated with Dimensional Control Survey aspects and the efficient, cost effective delivery of Technical Compliant quality data to Scopus Engineering Ltd clients.

To liaise with Clients in respect to all technical aspects and deliver optimum solutions and exceed expectations.

Ensure all scopes of work are implemented in compliance with pertinent Scopus Engineering Ltd and Client Management Systems.

Provide effective leadership, mentoring and co-ordination to all Dimensional Control Survey personnel.

Responsibilities:

Plan and schedule the Dimensional Control Survey related aspects in conjunction with the Survey Manager.

To ensure that all Dimensional Control Surveys scopes of work are performed in accordance with HSEQ Procedures.

Review Dimensional Control Survey Reports and associated documentation for quality and completeness prior to submission Survey Manager for final approval as customer deliverables.

Ensure satisfactory survey quality records are progressively collated, indexed, filed, store and maintained.

Ensure that all Dimensional Control Survey equipment is maintained in good working order and is serviced and verified as valid calibrated prior to use.

To provide coaching, mentoring and support to the development of Dimensional Control Survey within the Scopus Engineering Ltd.

To ensure that the requirements of the Safety Management System are fully and effectively applied.

To ensure compliance and alignment of all Scopus Engineering Ltd activities & client HSEQ policies.

Adopt a pro-active role in identifying safety improvements.

Identify and investigate causes of adverse performance and recommend appropriate corrective actions where necessary.

Ensure that solutions provided to resolve problems do not adversely affect safety, integrity or the commercial aspects of the asset.

Identify potential opportunities to demonstrate the application of innovative technology to enhance product deliverables.

To provide Technical Experience / influence in development of personnel Competence.

Comprehensively review all pertinent client documentation and ensure all key deliverables are achieved as scheduled and within cost constraint parameters applied.

Active participation in pertinent Quality / Technical Audits as required.

The direction, control, monitoring, supervision and co-ordination of the Dimensional Control Survey activities in accordance with the Contract. Including cost control, estimating change and additional workscopes, reporting and forecasting progress.

Levels of Competence:

The Senior Dimensional Control Surveyor must have a sound knowledge of all aspects of Dimensional Control Survey, required tolerances, etc. and must have a good background in the application of survey techniques, mmany years practical experience supported by verifiable academic qualification. Be fully conversant with the requirement of the HSEQ Management System.

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.



Employing around 35,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2016 revenues of £5.4 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.



Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.



Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

