About the Role:

Senior Development Project Manager - Onshore Wind - Hamburg

My client is urgently on the market for a Project Manager with development experience in the onshore market. In this role you will be responsible for supporting the growth of our onshore wind portfolio by identifying, developing and managing either wind farm projects or through establishing successful cooperation with partners. It will be your task to manage wind farm projects from feasibility to financial close in a cost effective, safe and timely manner to achieve pre-defined company targets.

Your job as Senior Development Project Manager Onshore Wind

Take the lead role in the management of specific onshore wind farm projects from initial identification through tendering, consenting, design and procurement to Final Investment Decision in a cost effective, safe and timely manner to achieve predefined company targets. Your key activities will be:

* Operational management of large project teams, and management of several roles* Assist in the continuous improvement of project management, and keep a competitive market pace* Establish and manage internal and external project teams* Negotiate effectively with business partners, consultees, contractors and Government officials in order to meet defined timetables and strict financial objectives* Build a network of development professionals across the German onshore market

The ideal candidate will have:

* Minimum 5 years of professional experience as a Project Manager of Onshore Wind projects in Germany* A proven track record in successful project management* A full appreciation of the primary inputs which drive the financial and commercial viability of onshore wind projects.* Strong working knowledge of the project development process and Health and Safety culture and regulations.* Working knowledge of procurement and contracting, legal documentation engineering packages, grid integration, logistics and relevant environmental and regulatory matters.* An appreciation of what drives the requirements for project execution and operation.

Within Business Area Wind we value your communication skills as much as your hard skills. We are looking for a good communicator who is able to listen, bring a message across clearly, retrieve the information needed and has the ability to adapt to her/his audience. Furthermore you should have:

* Multi-skilled self-starter, with high levels of energy & commitment to deliver;* Proven awareness of renewable energy policy and the complexities of developing sites for wind energy;* Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to function well in a team environment and be able to build and develop long-term relationships with all stakeholder groups;* The ability to engage with, empathize with, educate and co-ordinate communities/stakeholders involved or affected by development activities;* An aptitude for problem solving and experience of driving complex projects forward to achieve set objectives;* Well-developed communication skills, especially report writing and the analysis and presentation of complex technical issues in a clear, concise format;* Good understanding health and safety regulations requirements and developing culture.

Location: Hamburg

If you are interested in this position, please send your CV and cover letter Vacancy closes on Friday 3rd Febuary 2017.

