Senior Developer

Company Vivid Resourcing

Location Hampshire,England

About the Role:

A leading telecommunications client of mine are currently on the lookout for a contract .Net developer to join them on a contract basis. This will be an intial 3 month contract (with a good chance of extension) to cover for a long standing member of the team who has recently left the business.

In addition to your development duties, you will also be expected to mentor the junior members of staff. This is a great opportunity for a contractor with previous experience of acting within a senior capacity.

Skills:

ASP.Net

MVC (Must have)

C#

SQL Server

Javascript (Jquery)

Please apply with an up to date CV to be considered.

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Developer - Software Jobs

Salary £37 to £47 Per hour

Apply Apply Now