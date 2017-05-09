Company Fircroft

Location United Kingdom

About the Role:

The Role:

The Role

Sirius Minerals is seeking an experienced Senior Cost Engineer, reporting to the Project Controls Manager, for the Project Development team of its US$2.9 billion multi-discipline engineering, procurement and construction project.

Key Responsibilities:

* Responsible for maintaining change control, cost reports, etc.

* Assist in setting up a control system and documentation for the project

* Report on deviations, underruns and overruns

* Prepare forecasts, complete cost trends reports and monitor cost and budget forecast

* Work closely with project estimator, planner, scheduler and accounting staff

* Participate in vendor\contractor bid reviews

* Assist in claims evaluation

* Assist in identifying cost risk and perform risk analysis

* Coordinate and assemble the monthly progress reports and ensuring accurate data and subsequent analysis is completed

Skills and Experience:

* Graduate degree or undergraduate in engineering or a recognised business program

* Extensive experience in cost controlling for mining projects

* Strong communication, stakeholder engagement and relationship building skills

* Good knowledge and relevant experience of project management principles

* Excellent knowledge of project reporting, cost control and engineering controls

* Report writing skills

* Knowledge of document control, procurement/contracts and construction management is an asset

* Strong personal commitment to health and safety

* An ability to work well within a team, with good team building skills and capable of mentoring others

* Underground Mining experience and PIMS Cost Management experience is desirable

Benefits

Attractive remuneration package depending on experience



Closing date

3 April 2017



Location

Scarborough, North Yorkshire



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Contracts Engineer Jobs

Salary £30000 to £31000 Per year

Apply Apply Now