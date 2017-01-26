Senior Control & Instrumentation Engineer

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Control & Instrumentation Engineer with commissioning or FAT / SAT witness testing experience to be assigned to the Jazan Refinery in Saudi Arabia. Amec Foster Wheeler's scope of work is to produce an integrated Commissioning and Start-up (CSU) plan for the Jazan Refinery, Marine Terminal and IGCC facilities. The work is expected to run from January 2017 - December 2018.

* Review contractor PCS commissioning documentation test procedures and previously signed off tests, potentially requesting further evidence of test completion from EPC engineers, or enhanced checks prior to allowing EPC / client commence commissioning* Witness EPC's pre-commissioning and commissioning of Analyzer Instrumentation* Synchronize analyzer transmitter / receivers with calibration gas and bringing on-stream & fine tuning* Familiarize with various metering units / metering systems as Engineers may be invited to attend site acceptance test activities* Understand Siemens Fire Detection system and testing of same prior to commissioning as this system is to be verified by EPC's / vendors* Review EPC pre-commissioning schedules in detail, advise potential disconnects, and assist client engineering in facilitating open discussions to arrive at practical and timely solutions

* Bachelor Degree or equivalent experience in oil & gas industry* Minimum 12 years' experience with prior experience managing several engineers (max 4).* Expertise in commissioning instrument systems* Knowledgeable with the commissioning of Emergency, Isolation and safety Instrumentation, specifically ESD systems, Equipment Isolation, Pump Tripping, Shutdown Valves, etc.* Knowledgeable with the commissioning of DCS and Auxiliary systems (Burner Systems, Compressor Controls, etc.) and the associated fine-tuning required during commissioning.* Fluent in English language