Senior Control and Instrumentation Engineer

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Reading,Berkshire,England

About the Role:

The ideal candidate will be highly motivated, able to work independently, and have demonstrable leadership qualities. They will be confident in their own ability to deliver the Control and Instrumentation scope on a project on time and within budget, while facilitating effective work share with other execution centres around the world.

* Develop specification and prepare material requisitions for control systems, instruments, control valves and all other instruments* Issue material requisitions to the Material Management Department for enquiry, order placement and for any subsequent revisions* Prepare the Master Requisition Index and update and issue it on a regular basis* Review Vendors' quotations, prepare technical quotation evaluation and recommend the final technically acceptable Vendor, in conjunction with Materials Management Department commercial quotation evaluation. Technically approve Order Variation Summaries* Hold co-ordination meetings and engineering review meetings with Vendors of major equipment as required* Liaise with other Groups and Client as necessary* Assess progress and procedure associated reports and input to the DMS. Derive and suggest plans to recover slippage, correct inefficiency and to take any resulting agreed actions* Advise the Chief / Principal Instrument Engineer of any major slippages and their causes, all policy matters, major technical problems and unresolved differences with other Groups, and requests for changes by the Client which may constitute a contract change* Assist in the preparation of Auxiliary Flow Diagrams as necessary* Establish and maintain a filing system of project documents* Arrange for the transfer of records to storage, microfilming and for destruction* Prepare, check, approve and provide technical input into project deliverables to the required quality standards in conformance with or better than, the approved budget and programme* To provide relevant knowledgeable practical skills in the response and actions for:* Site visits and site surveys* Site queries and discussions* Supplier, vendor, contractor, client and site related discussions* Site based activities* To prepare and support discipline contributions to Proposals including:* Interpretation of the discipline technical content of the Enquiry and understanding the relationship with other disciplines* Advise Proposal Manager of any omissions, anomalies, inconsistencies or interpretations and develop these to a conclusion* Definition of activities and deliverables* Prepare discipline man-hour estimates* Liaise with the Estimating Group on the preparation of equipment cost estimates and installation work content* Contribution to Proposal's discipline write up

* To be technically astute and conversant with the lasted advances in technology* Ability to deliver documentation that is technical correct to the required standard and schedule* Understand and control Material Take Off* Ability to develop subcontract requisitions where applicable and review other lead telecoms subcontract requisition* Experience in a similar role within the contractor environment is essential* Prior experience reviewing Engineering Flow Diagrams and Piping Layouts and Models with reference to assigned equipment

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Control and Instrumentation Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per hour

Apply Apply Now