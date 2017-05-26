Company Orion Group

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Contracts Specialist, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Drive Operations procurement activities on behalf of the company, leading strategic sourcing processes and managing the supply chain processes.

Responsible for Operations SCM processes for the business in Aberdeen in close cooperation with local business representatives and corporate functions within and outside Procurement/SCM.

Demand and market analysis

Supplier pre-qualifications

Development of overall and specific procurement strategies

Development of tender packages and lead/coordinate complete tender processes

Prepare contractual documentation in accordance with company procedures

Vendor evaluation, negotiation and contract award

Drive and perform Contract Management and Supplier Relationship Management

Advise internal customer on procurement issues

Coordinate/expedite goods and services as required including handling Service Management request, placing purchase orders and following up relevant operational issues.

Develop and maintain productive and positive relationships with all key internal and external stakeholders.

Apply and assure compliance with Company governing Supply Chain Management processes



Skills and Experience:

Significant experience in the creation and management of major Operations & Maintenance contracts on the UKCS

Experience gained within an operator environment would be beneficial

Experienced in strategic sourcing and SCM processes

Experienced in supporting large scale and high value Operations activities

Solid experience of UK legislative environment and contractual agreements

Demonstrable ability to forge strong stakeholder relationships

Ability to work in a cross cultural / international working environment

SAP experience including Requisition to Pay models advantageous

Excellent commercial and analytical experience within the oil and gas industry

Broad understanding of the oil and gas industry, including a sound appreciation of the technical aspects that drive the commercial aspects of projects

Good technical understanding/interest

Fluent English, written and spoken



Education:

Degree qualification in a relevant discipline e.g. Supply Chain Management, Business Studies, Law, would be desirable

Relevant MSc desirable



Contract position



