Review new contracts at the tendering stage, identify clauses that may be detrimental to the company, and take exceptions as necessary

Assist Tender Managers with any other contractual and commercial matters that may arise when tendering, including tax, insurance and guarantee issues

Assist Project Managers and Service Account Managers in maximising the value of their contracts, for example by raising variation requests, managing subcontracts effectively and avoiding claims from clients or vendors

Support Project Managers and Service Account Managers in presenting the Company’s position to clients, and advise managers on what their contractual rights and obligations are

Assist in the resolution of contractual claims and disputes

Provide summaries of contractual and commercial issues to senior management

At all times, work in accordance with the company’s Health, Safety and Environment procedures and the Company’s Operating System

As necessary, perform other duties, requiring essentially the same level of skill & responsibility when required

Aker Solutions' Legal Department based in Dyce, Aberdeen is responsible for delivering legal and contractual risk management support and advice across the business. The team consists of five legal advisors and lawyers. We are now looking for an experienced Senior Contracts & Legal Advisor / Contracts & Legal Advisor who can strengthen our team.



Qualifications





Degree in legal, commercial or engineering discipline

HNC in legal, commercial or engineering discipline, with industry experience

