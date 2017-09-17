Senior Completion & Testing Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

MAJOR FUNCTIONS

Designs, supervises and implements completion operations to help maximize the production.



ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Completion & Testing



Determines primary and remedial cementing procedures along with the design of horizontal and multilateral wells.

Supports operations by handling completions and well testing operations and analysing data.

Provides input into the specification of completion, well testing and well intervention related equipment and services in accordance with company procedures.

Provides technical leadership in the design of cost-effective well testing programs, data quality assurance systems, enhanced well testing interpretation models, innovative reservoir characterization/well testing studies, and comprehensive data archiving programs.



Safety, Quality & Environment



Ensures compliance to all relevant safety, quality and environmental management procedures and controls within the feasibility analysis function to guarantee employee safety, legislative compliance, delivery of high quality products/services and a responsible environmental attitude.



Leadership



Ensures the effective achievement of Reservoir Development functional objectives through the leadership of the Reservoir Development team - setting individual goals, managing performance, developing and motivating staff, provision of formal and informal feedback and appraisal - to maximise subordinate and departmental performance.



Reporting and Communication



Reports to the Director of Exploration & Production on reservoir development issues.

Maintains and exhibits excellent working relationships with all staff.



Continuous Development of Position



Leads a culture of continuous improvement and promotes modern technologies that would increase productivity and reduce cost. Conducts technical research to be utilised for field development, exploration and drilling plans. Recommends subsequent actions to top management.







Minimum Educational, Technical Qualifications/Certifications Required



Bachelor degree in Geology or related subject preferably with a higher degree (i.e. Master or PHD)



Minimum Professional Experience Required



Minimum 15 years' experience in a similar position



Strong Gas Processing background





About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category Drilling Jobs

Sub_Category Completions Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now